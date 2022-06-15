The poll of 100s of check-in staff, baggage handlers, security workers, cabin crew and other workers also shows two thirds of aviation workers say the abuse has had a detrimental impact on their mental health.

GMB members have described being been spat at and suffered homophobic abuse from frustrated travellers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The poll emerges as GMB's annual congress, in Harrogate, Yorkshire, hears a motion from the aviation workers in London region calling for higher wages for airport staff to fix the dangerously low staffing levels causing nationwide chaos.

Three quarters of aviation workers have been physically or verbally abused at work, a GMB survey shows. Picture by Steve Robards

On Monday (June 13), Unite workers at Gatwick Airport won a 21 per cent pay increase.

In addition, Unite secured a ten per cent pay increase for 200 workers employed by British Airways Gatwick Ground Handlers. The workforce is responsible for the ground handling operations for all British Airways and Vueling aircraft using the airport.

Other findings from the survey show:

- a massive 96 per cent reporting staff shortages where they work, with almost 90 per cent said they experienced them daily

- 85 per cent stating the crisis in the aviation sector was going to get worse before it gets better

- 86 per cent stating that they feel that management have no plan to deal with the crisis

- Almost half struggling to pay the bills and keep a roof over their heads

Nadine Houghton, GMB national officer, said: “The results of this survey are devastating.

“Three quarters of aviation workers experiencing abuse is totally unacceptable.

“GMB members are doing their best as they deal with a crisis that is entirely of airlines’ own making.

“Mass staff shortages are making their jobs – and people’s holiday’s - impossible.

“Airlines need to listen to workers and pay a wage that means they can live through the cost of living crisis.