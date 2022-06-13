Unite Gatwick Airport workers win 21% pay increase

The pay deal has been backdated to 1 April and Unite has secured agreement for Wilson James to pay for free parking at the airport for all its workers on the contract.

In addition, Unite has secured a 10 per cent pay increase for 200 workers employed by British Airways Gatwick Ground Handlers (GGS). The workforce is responsible for the ground handling operations for all British Airways and Vueling aircraft using the airport.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “These deals are a clear signal to other aviation companies. They are an example of what needs to be done to attract and retain workers in aviation.

Gatwick South Terminal.

“This is how Unite responds to the current crisis in aviation – we are forcing pay up and improving working conditions in a sector that for too long has kept wages at rock bottom.”