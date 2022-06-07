A new finding by travelswiththecrew.com reveals that online interest in jobs with Virgin Atlantic skyrocketed to six times the average volume in one day.

Virgin Atlantic launched a new branding campaign in May, ‘championing individuality’ whilst this announcement of allowing visible body art comes just one month after the campaign.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2020, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the airline industry as a whole took a massive hit. Virgin Atlantic secured a £1.2bn rescue deal to attempt to secure its future, with £400m coming from Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group as the main shareholder. The company cut almost 5,000 jobs and is now attempting to rebuild its structure.

Analysis of Google search data reveals that online searches for ‘Virgin Atlantic cabin crew jobs’ in the UK skyrocketed 522% on June 1, the day that the airline, which flies from Gatwick Airport, announced that their cabin crew would be able to have visible tattoos, the first one to do so. Picture by Jack Taylor/Getty Images

The data reveals that Virgin Atlantic could be pioneering changes within this industry and a positive move towards celebrating how people choose to express themselves.

Virgin Atlantic’s chief people officer, Estelle Hollingsworth, said restrictions were being relaxed ‘in line with our focus on inclusion and championing individuality’.

She said: “At Virgin Atlantic, we want everyone to be themselves and know that they belong. Many people use tattoos to express their unique identities and our customer-facing and uniformed colleagues should not be excluded from doing so if they choose.”

A spokesperson for travelswiththecrew.com who conducted the study added: “It would be accurate to say that the aviation industry has struggled due to the pandemic, however Virgin Atlantic’s move to allow visible tattoos has caused an increase in interest for job applications.

“This decision has led to initial success in sparking interest of 522% above the average for jobs within this airline, as well as encouraging their staff to be themselves and celebrate this. It will be interesting to see how other airlines react in the future.”