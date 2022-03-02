There are road works active on the A27 eastbound and westbound between A24 near Worthing east and west. You can expect disruption until 11pm on 4 March.

One lane will be closed on the A27 eastbound between the junctions with the A285 Halnaker and the A29 South for repairs to an emergency barrier. These works will be active from 8pm on 2 March until 5am on 3 March.

Roadworks are planned for the A27 westbound between the junctions with the A284 Arundel west and the A29 North near Bognor Regis. One of two lanes will be closed from 8pm on 2 March until 6am on 5 March.

Sussex roadworks

Emergency roadworks are scheduled for the A259 eastbound and westbound between the A27 and the junction with the A269 Bexhill west. These roadworks will begin from 8pm on 2 March until 5am on 3 March.

Roadworks are planned for the A259 eastbound and westbound between the junctions with the A2101 and the A268. This will cause disruption between 8pm on 2 March until 6am on 4 March.