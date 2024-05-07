Huge water improvement project begins in East Sussex following controversy about ‘unsuitable’ diversion routes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South East Water announced that the works, which aim to improve water quality, began on Tuesday, May 7.

The company said it is set to replace around 6.5 kilometres of old water main along Battle Road and invest £5.6 million in this Punnetts Town upgrade.

South East Water’s project manager for this scheme, Jeremy Dufour, said: “We know our water supply in the area is not the standard we want for our customers and discolouration has been a common issue.”

The company said this work is part of a wider plan to improve the water supply network in East Sussex, with Rother and Wealden residents set to benefit from an £18 million investment to improve drinking water.

Speaking about the work on Battle Road, Jeremy said: “Much of the work will be under temporary traffic lights on this key route, but there will be several side road closures as we progress along Battle Road.”

The proposed works sparked controversy recently. Andy Long, chairman of Warbleton Parish council, called some of the planned diversion routes ‘unsuitable’, saying they would create ‘unacceptable risks’ for road users. He said the C16 (Middle Lane) is set to close as part of the works. He said that if this HGV route closes for six months it would send all traffic down the C15 (Marklye Lane) and Rookery Lane, which would not be safe for HGV traffic.

Councillor Long said businesses that need to use HGVs would have to use these proposed diversion routes but said trees are so low in some places that HGVs cannot fit under them. He is concerned HGV drivers might need to drive into the centre of the road to avoid branches, which could be dangerous.

Councillor Long asked East Sussex Highways to trim trees and hedges lining the diversion routes but said this had not been done. East Sussex Highways said they had inspected the diversion roads and found that the overhanging trees are on private land. East Sussex Highways said their licensing and enforcement team have contacted the landowners and asked them to cut back their trees. Councillor Long said a protest is planned for 9.30am on Wednesday, May 8, on the B2096 Between Three Cups and Punnets Town.

This week, South East Water also announced that a second scheme is underway, which is a new 17-kilometre pipeline to connect treated drinking water storage tanks in Wadhurst and Rotherfield with the company’s treatment works at Bewl Water. They said it is expected to take around 18 months. Work is currently taking place in Sheriff’s Lane, Rotherfield, and a diversion route is currently in place.