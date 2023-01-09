Resurfacing work is due to start soon on the A2220 Worth Park Avenue in Crawley to create a new, smoother road surface, which will be more resilient to potholes.

Subject to unforeseen factors, such as severe weather, this essential work will take place between Grattons Drive and Balcombe Road from January 25 to 28. Hours of work will generally be between 8pm and 6am.

Road markings will be renewed, and the high-friction surfacing replaced on approaches to a pedestrian crossing.

Worth Park Avenue will be closed to all through traffic while resurfacing operations take place and vehicles diverted via a signed route.

Improvement works ahead for the A2220 in Crawley: all you need to know

Access to homes, shops and businesses will be maintained. However, when works are being carried out in the immediate vicinity, delays may occur for operational and/or safety reasons. Side streets may also be affected.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “These are essential works as the current surface is showing signs of significant weakening.

“Every effort will be made to limit inconvenience as much as possible. For example, our contractor will try its best to carry out the noisiest operations in the earliest part of the evening and before 11pm.

“We know how important developing a modern infrastructure is to residents and businesses in West Sussex, which is why there are key targets on road condition in our Council Plan.

“Potholes are a big source of frustration for all road users, and in the six months from April 2022 to October 2022, approximately 22,000 were filled by our Highways teams and contractors.”

