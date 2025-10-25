A main road in East Sussex has been closed following an incident early this morning (Saturday, October 25).

The incident was first reported at 4.10am today.

On X (formerly Twitter), Southeastern, which runs trains between Hastings and London Charing Cross, said its rail replacement bus services have been affected.

The line between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells has been closed from today for nine days due to major engineering works.

On X, Southeastern said: “A road vehicle has damaged the level crossing on Battle Road / A2100 between Battle and Robertsbridge and it is currently closed to road traffic. The team on site are working to have the crossing re-opened as soon as it is safe to do so.

“This will also affect the replacement bus service on the Hastings line and our suppliers are working on a diversionary route. Once we know the details, we will share them.”

Just before 5am today, Southeastern said a diversion was put in place, which will add an extra 10 minutes to rail replacement bus journey times.

On its traffic alert, the AA said: “Road blocked due to railroad crossing failure on A2100 London Road both ways from Solomons Lane to Mountfield Recycling Centre. Following an earlier incident overnight.”