Is this the worst pothole in the Crawley area? Picture shows entire car tyre fitting inside pothole

Large potholes have been forming on busy roads across Sussex over the past few weeks thanks to the bad weather. Roads deteriorate over time from constant use and the hot summer last year, followed by freezing weather in December, likely made the problem worse. Temperatures plummeted below zero again this week.
And Steve Goddard sent us this picture of a big and deep pothole which shows an entire car tyre submerged in it. The picture was taken at Antlands Lane, off the Balcombe Road just before Burstow Garden Centre, Shipley Bridge.
