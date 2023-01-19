Edit Account-Sign Out
Is this the worst pothole in the Crawley area? Picture shows entire car tyre fitting inside pothole

A Crawley resident has taken a picture of what could be the worst pothole in the Crawley and Horley area.

By Mark Dunford
4 minutes ago

Large potholes have been forming on busy roads across Sussex over the past few weeks thanks to the bad weather. Roads deteriorate over time from constant use and the hot summer last year, followed by freezing weather in December, likely made the problem worse. Temperatures plummeted below zero again this week.

And Steve Goddard sent us this picture of a big and deep pothole which shows an entire car tyre submerged in it. The picture was taken at Antlands Lane, off the Balcombe Road just before Burstow Garden Centre, Shipley Bridge.

Have you seen a bigger pothole? Send us your pictures to crawleyobserve[email protected]

A car tyre fits inside this pothole in Antlands Lane
