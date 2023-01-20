The train line between Hurst Green and East Grinstead will remain blocked until next week due to a landslip.

Network Rail Kent and Sussex reported, just after midday on Tuesday (January 17), that a landslip had been spotted on the London-bound side, near Lingfield, affecting Southern Rail passengers.

Network Rail said that, before trains could run on the line again, any debris would need to be removed and checks carried out to ensure that the infrastructure is safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lines between East Grinstead and Hurst Green remain closed due to a landslip,” a Southern spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Disruption is expected to continue until at least the end of the day Sunday, January 22. We won't be running trains between these stations until at least Monday, January 23.”

Network Rail said on Wednesday that the embankment, which supports the tracks, has started to fall away due to the heavy rainfall, so it's not safe for trains to run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson added: “It's a big landslip, 10 metres wide, and it needs a big repair involving a sheet pile wall. We’d love to be more specific with a reopening date to help passengers plan ahead, but we can't at this stage because the ground is still moving.

“We're really sorry for the disruption this is causing but rest assured we're working round the clock to get this fixed and get passengers moving again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scene on Tuesday when the landslip was still moving. Photo: Network Rail Kent & Sussex

The embankment is built of Wealden Clay, which absorbs water and drains poorly. It followed the classic pattern of heavy rain on saturated ground causing a slip 72 hours later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail added on Thursday: “The concrete troughing route that used to contain our signalling and power cables has dropped away, and we've tied the cables together where they were hanging.

“We're slewing these high voltage cables out of the way so we can put sheet piles in at the crest of the slope, to support the railway and allow trains to run again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheets of steel are being used to form a wall, that ‘underpins the railway and stops it from sliding away’. A flat steel beam was installed on Thursday, which was described as a ‘massive step’ towards getting the railway open again.

Engineers working at the site of the landslip between Hurst Green and East Grinstead. Photo: Network Rail Kent & Sussex

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Inevitably be some noise for people living next to the station and to the slip site, although we will try and keep hammer piling to daytime as we know it is very noisy indeed. The plan is to complete the emergency work by midweek next week - and if possible even before then – before we start the long-term repairs that will shore the line up here permanently.”

Car parking tickets for East Grinstead and Lingfield can be used at either Haywards Heath or Oxted, Southern said. The train company added: “Please avoid parking at Three Bridges, as this car park has limited spaces available. You can then use any Southern or Thameslink service to complete your journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are travelling to or from Lingfield, Dormans or East Grinstead, you will need to use an alternative route. Your ticket will be accepted on the following at no extra cost; Southern Services from Lewes, Haywards Heath or Three Bridges and Thameslink services from Haywards Heath / Three Bridges; Southeastern between Tunbridge Wells and Charing Cross; Metrobus between East Grinstead and Three Bridges and Southdown PSV between East Grinstead and Oxted and Oxted and Redhill.

Network Rail added: “Advance warning however, we know there is a nationwide shortage of bus drivers and buses for rail replacement services (especially in school times). This is an ongoing problem for all of our work (planned and unplanned) across the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheets of steel are being used to form a wall, that ‘underpins the railway and stops it from sliding away’. A flat steel beam was installed on Thursday, which was described as a ‘massive step’ towards getting the railway open again. Photo: Network Rail Kent & Sussex

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad