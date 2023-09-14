BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Littlehampton improvement works: Key road to be closed for resurfacing this weekend

A road in Littlehampton will be closed for resurfacing across two weekends this month.
By Sam Morton
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Arun District Council said there will be no access to Terminus Road – ‘except for residents and businesses’.

In a social media statement at 9am on Thursday (September 13), the council wrote: “Terminus Road in Littlehampton will be closed for resurfacing works both this weekend and the following.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There will be no access over the weekend except for residents and businesses, which traffic marshals will manage on-site. Diversions will be in place. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Most Popular
Artist's impression of a transformed public realm around Littlehampton's railway station. Photo contributedArtist's impression of a transformed public realm around Littlehampton's railway station. Photo contributed
Artist's impression of a transformed public realm around Littlehampton's railway station. Photo contributed

Southern Rail also issued a warning. A spokesperson said: “Replacement buses to/from Littlehampton on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September will have a revised stop due to roadworks and will call at Anchor Springs (Stop B) in the town centre instead of outside the station.”

The works are part of the Littlehampton town centre public realm improvement scheme.

The multi-million pound project started in January last year as part of the council’s ambition to make the town centre a ‘more attractive place to visit, shop and enjoy for residents and visitors’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Terminus Road, traffic signals were removed the week ending August 6. A full road closure was then scheduled for this weekend and the following (September 23 and 24).

In its latest update on August 18, the council wrote: “All paving works are now complete in phase one. The final resurfacing works will be completed over two weekends, finishing September 23. Phase two and three are fully complete, with some cleaning and re-sealing work planned over the coming months.”

Related topics:Arun District CouncilDiversionsSouthern Rail