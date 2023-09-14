Littlehampton improvement works: Key road to be closed for resurfacing this weekend
Arun District Council said there will be no access to Terminus Road – ‘except for residents and businesses’.
In a social media statement at 9am on Thursday (September 13), the council wrote: “Terminus Road in Littlehampton will be closed for resurfacing works both this weekend and the following.
"There will be no access over the weekend except for residents and businesses, which traffic marshals will manage on-site. Diversions will be in place. We apologise for any inconvenience.”
Southern Rail also issued a warning. A spokesperson said: “Replacement buses to/from Littlehampton on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September will have a revised stop due to roadworks and will call at Anchor Springs (Stop B) in the town centre instead of outside the station.”
The works are part of the Littlehampton town centre public realm improvement scheme.
The multi-million pound project started in January last year as part of the council’s ambition to make the town centre a ‘more attractive place to visit, shop and enjoy for residents and visitors’.
On Terminus Road, traffic signals were removed the week ending August 6. A full road closure was then scheduled for this weekend and the following (September 23 and 24).
In its latest update on August 18, the council wrote: “All paving works are now complete in phase one. The final resurfacing works will be completed over two weekends, finishing September 23. Phase two and three are fully complete, with some cleaning and re-sealing work planned over the coming months.”