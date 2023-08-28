These are the flights that are cancelled or delayed to and from Gatwick so far this afternoon (Monday, August 28) – including multiple easyJet and British Airways flights.

Gatwick Airport said ‘delays and cancellations are likely’ after the UK's air traffic control system was hit by a network failure on one of the busiest days of the year.

National Air Traffic Controllers said they are currently experiencing a technical issue, which will result in flight delays today (Monday, August 28)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands of passengers are said to be stranded at airports – including some sat on their planes now unable to take-off. Passengers have reportedly also been unable to get into the UK on this Bank Holiday Monday. Click here to read more.

Some planes are still able to take off at the airport but the live departure and arrivals board show delays and cancellations. The following flights are affected:

DEPARTURES:

| 12.25pm – American Airlines AA6211 / British Airways BA2167 / Iberia IB4683 to Tampa ALL DELAYED until 12.58pm (South)

| 1.45pm – British Airways BA2263 to Jamaica DELAYED until 3.06pm (South)

London Gatwick passengers on the skybridge. Picture: London Gatwick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

| 1.50pm – Eastern Airways T3454 to Newquay DELAYED until 4.50pm (South)

| 2.20pm – easyJet EZY8191 to Mikonos DELAYED until 3.25pm (North)

| 2.25pm – British Airways BA2732 / vueling VY9973 to Arrecife BOTH DELAYED until 5pm (South)

| 2.35pm – British Airways BA2564 to Ibiza DELAYED until 3pm (South)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

| 2.40pm – American Airlines AA6234 and British Airways BA2560 to Heraklion BOTH DELAYED until 1.19am (South)

| 2.40pm – British Airways BA2660 to Dalaman DELAYED until 3.40pm (South)

| 2.40pm – easyJet EZY8053 to Tenerife DELAYED until 3.30pm (North)

| 2.50pm – easyJet EZY8129 to Gran Canaria DELAYED until 3.30pm (North)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

| 2.55pm – easyJet EZY8451 to La Rochelle DELAYED until 12.55am (North)

| 3.10pm – easyJet EZY8688 to Amsterdam DELAYED until 3.40pm (North)

| 3.10pm – easyJet EZY8565 to Dalaman DELAYED until 4pm (North)

| 3.15pm – British Airways BA2660 to Dalaman DELAYED until 3.40pm (South)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

| 3.25pm – easyJet EZY8763 to Malta DELAYED until 4.58pm (North)

| 3.25pm – easyJet EZY8251 to Preveza DELAYED until 12.55am (North)

| 3.30pm – TUI BY5140 to Arrecife DELAYED until 5.29pm (South)

| 3.30pm – Wizz Air W95725 to Malaga DELAYED until 5.30pm (South)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

| 3.30pm – easyJet EZY8351 to Naples DELAYED until 4.40pm (North)

| 3.55pm – easyJet EZY6441 to Milan Malpensa DELAYED until 4.32pm (South)

| 4.10pm – easyJet EZY6447 to Palma Mallorca DELAYED until 12.55am (South)

| 4.25pm – British Airways BA2762 to Amsterdam DELAYED until 1.20am (South)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

| 4.45pm – British Airways BA2834 to Dubrovnik DELAYED until 1.19am (South)

| 5.50pm – Wizz Air W95727 to Nice DELAYED until 6.15pm (South)

| 6.15pm – easyJet EZY8399 to Biarritz DELAYED until 10.40pm (North)

| 7.25pm – Sun Express XQ589 to Antalya DELAYED until 1.20am (South)

ARRIVALS CANCELLED:

| 12.55am – British Airways BA2623 from Nice (South)

| 2.20pm – easyJet EJU8622 from Berlin (North)

| 2.25pm – Norwegian DY1306 from Oslo (South)

| 2.25pm – vueling VY6224 from Rome (South)

| 2.45pm – vueling VY6307 from Bilbao (South)

| 2.50pm – Norwegian D83516 from Copenhagen (South)

| 3.10pm – vueling VY7834 from Barcelona (South)

| 3.35pm – TAP Air Portugal TP1336 from Lisbon (South)

| 4.20pm – easyJet EZS8494 from Faro (North)

| 4.20pm – easyJet TP1336 from Geneva (North)

| 4.20pm – Norwegian D84457 from Stockholm (South)

| 4.35pm – British Airways BA2243 from Riga (South)

| 4.35pm – airBaltic BT653 from Riga (South)

| 4.40pm – easyJet EJU8080 from Malaga (North)

| 5.35pm – vueling VY6019 from A Coruna (South)

| 6.30pm – easyJet EJU8342 from Naples (North)

| 6.40pm – easyJet EZY8484 from Basel (North)

| 6.55pm – easyJet EJU8626 from Berlin (North)

| 7.25pm – easyJet EJU8683 from Amsterdam (North)

| 7.25pm – easyJet EJU8514 from Lisbon (North)

| 7.25pm – easyJet EJU8433 from Lyon (North)

| 7.45pm – easyJet EZS8496 from Geneva (North)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

| 7.55pm – easyJet EZY820 from Belfast International (North)

| 7.55pm – easyJet EJU8456 from Paris CdG (North)

| 8.35pm – British Airways BA2847 from Faro (South)

| 9pm – easyJet EZY8406 from Paris CdG (North)

| 9.20pm – easyJet EJU8092 from Palma Mallorca (North)

| 9.45pm – easyJet EZY8687 from Amsterdam (North)

| 9.55pm – easyJet EZY8396 from Rennes (North)

| 10pm – easyJet EZY832 from Belfast International (North)

| 10.15pm – easyJet EZY8498 from Geneva (North)

| 10.30pm – easyJet EZY8004 from Almeria (North)

| 10.40pm – easyJet EZY8338 from Verona (North)

| 10.55pm – easyJet EZY8842 from Ljubljana (North)

| 11.05pm – easyJet EZY8064 from Barcelona (North)

| 11.20pm – easyJet EZY8518 from Lisbon (North)

| 11.25pm – easyJet EZY8824 from Krakow (North)

| 11.30pm – easyJet EZY8600 from Split (North)

| 11.40pm – British Airways BA2797 from Malaga (South)

Check the latest Gatwick Airport flight information here.

Will there be any strikes at Gatwick over the Bank Holiday weekend?

The threat of strike action at Gatwick Airport this weekend has ended after workers accepted dramatically improved pay offers. Unite, the UK’s leading union, had called strike action this weekend on behalf of members employed by ground handlers Red Handling and Wilson James who undertake the passenger mobility contract at the airport. See full story here.

Planning application to bring Northern Runway into use alongside Main Runway accepted for detailed examination

London Gatwick’s planning application to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use, alongside its Main Runway, has been accepted for detailed examination by the Planning Inspectorate.

By accepting London Gatwick’s application, the Planning Inspectorate – acting on behalf of the Government - has demonstrated it is satisfied that the airport’s consultation was conducted properly and that the application can progress to the examination phase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A period of detailed and rigorous examination of the proposals by a panel of independent experts will follow, at a date set by the Planning Inspectorate. This process is likely to take up to 18-months.

Ahead of the examination, the public – including residents in local communities and other stakeholders - will be able to register with the Planning Inspectorate to become an ‘interested party’.

This will enable them to participate and provide their views and feedback on the proposals during examination.

You can read the full story here.

Why has easyJet cancelled flights between July and September at Gatwick?

easyJet has has cancelled 1,700 flights to and from London Gatwick Airport. The news comes as a huge blow as people prepare to travel on their summer holidays. The airline has blamed constrained airspace over Europe and ongoing air traffic control difficulties, which are causing regular cancellations and they airline said they had made ‘some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick’.

Gatwick Airport kicks-off multi-million pound North Terminal redevelopment

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers travelling through London Gatwick’s North Terminal will soon be able to enjoy a host of new features, as its biggest ever transformation gets underway. You can read the full story here.

How do you claim compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled?

Numerous flights to and from Gatwick Airport have been disrupted this week. But what happens if your flight is cancelled? And how can you claim compensation if your flight is affected? Read full story here.

Gatwick's annual financial results

Gatwick Airport recently published its financial results for 2022, and recognising the urgent need to make net zero a reality has accelerated its commitment to be net zero for its own Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030, ten years ahead of its previous commitment. You can read a full summary of the results here.

Gatwick Airport gears up for 'really busy' summer

Bosses at Gatwick Airport are gearing up for a ‘really busy’ summer season as the aviation industry continues to recover from pandemic restrictions. Read interview with CEO Stewart Wingate here.

Are rules about taking liquids on planes about to change?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rules around taking liquids and large electrical items through airport security are set to change by 2024 with the installation of new technology at major airports across the UK.

Over the next two years, most major airports will introduce cutting-edge systems into their security checkpoints, ushering in a new era of improved security and passenger experience when going through departures. You can read more here.

Gatwick tweeted this week: “We are currently trialling this new tech and will meet the deadline of June 2024 to install it across all security lanes. Meanwhile, please continue to follow all existing laptop and liquid rules, unless instructed otherwise by our Security teams.”