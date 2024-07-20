Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

London Gatwick have issued an update following yesterday’s (July 19) global IT outage.

A mass IT outage was reported worldwide yesterday morning – affecting airlines, railway companies, the London Stock Exchange, media organisations and airports – including Gatwick and Heathrow.

The outages came on one of the busiest days of the year, with many schools in England and Wales having broken up for the summer holidays this week.

The problems were caused by a faulty software update for Microsoft Windows issued by cyber-security firm CrowdStrike.

Now, almost 24 hours on from the outage, London Gatwick have issued a statement.

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “The airport is operating as normal today following yesterday’s global issues.

“Some delays and cancellations are likely throughout the day, as airlines continue to recover from yesterday’s disruption.

“We strongly advise passengers to check with their airline for the latest updates.”

You can view the latest delays and cancellations at Gatwick here.

Meanwhile, National Rail confirmed that the network wide IT issues affecting a number of train operators had been resolved.

A statement on the National Rail website said: “The widespread IT issue is no longer affecting train operators.”

Southern, which operates trains across Sussex, experienced ‘widespread IT issues across its entire network’ due to the outage.

In an update, Southern said its key systems had been ‘restored’ but advised passengers to allow extra travel time for delays.

A post on Southern’s Twitter account said: “Whilst we are still having some issues, access to our key systems have been restored meaning we are now working to restore the service timetable.

“There are still some delays on the network however, so please continue to check your journey before travelling and allow extra travel time.”