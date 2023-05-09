Multiple roads are flooded in after a West Sussex town was hit by torrential rain during a thunderstorm this afternoon (Tuesday, May 9).

It comes after a yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office, with Crawley among the towns to be affected. Residents reported a temporary loss of internet during a torrential downpour this afternoon. A second thunderstorm with further lightning has hit Crawley this evening.

According to AA Traffic sources, part of the M23 is closed.

A spokesperson said: “One lane closed and heavy traffic due to flooding on M23 Southbound from J9 (Gatwick Airport) to J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley). Lane four (of four) is closed.”

Video footage also shows Ifield Avenue, next to Crawley Rugby Club, is submerged in floodwater with vehicles having to slow to almost a halt before progressing. As a result of the heavy rainfall, the River Mole’s water levels are rising.

A road traffic collision has also been reported in nearby Charlwood. A single vehicle was reportedly involved in the incident on Charlwood Road.

The road is partially blocked, resulting in heavy traffic both ways near The Little Foxes Hotel.

Meanwhile, commuters trying to get home from work have been disrupted after a tree fell on the line between Three Bridges and Horsham.

It comes after Southern Rail said trains between Gatwick Airport/Three Bridges ‘will run at reduced speeds’ due to ‘severe weather’.

A statement on social media read: “You can travel using your normal route, but please be aware this may extend your journey.”

