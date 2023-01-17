A serious collision involving a police car overnight has closed the A27 between Fontwell East and Arundel.

National Highways reported, just after 10pm on Monday (January 16), that the A27 was closed eastbound between A285 Tangmere and B2132, near Walberton, due to a serious collision.

Sussex Police issued a statement just before 11.30pm, which read: “The A27 is closed in both directions between the Fontwell East roundabout and Arundel following a serious collision.

“It is likely the road is going to be closed for significant length of time and it is not yet known when it will reopen.

Sussex Police said a car collided with a police car assisting with a broken down vehicle on the A27. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“A car collided with a police car assisting with a broken down vehicle on the A27 earlier that evening.”

Police said the driver of the car has sustained serious, life threatening injuries. Anyone with information or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their investigation is asked to email it to [email protected] quoting Operation Burley.

West Sussex County Council said there were also reports of ‘several other road traffic collisions’ in the area as temperatures fell below freezing, adding: “Please take care if you have to travel.”

National Highways’ latest update was at 4am – with the A27 still closed eastbound. Traffic was being diverted via local roads. According to travel sources, the road was still closed at 7.30am, with traffic ‘coping well’.

