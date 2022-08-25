Major Eastbourne road to be closed overnight for almost two weeks

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Sussex Highways said Devonshire Place will be closed between 7pm-6am from Monday, September 12, to Friday, September 23, for resurfacing work.

There will be no work on the weekend, according to East Sussex Highways.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “During the work, which will take place between Memorial Roundabout and Grand Parade, northbound traffic will be diverted via Grand Parade, Terminus Road and Trinity Trees.

The view over Eastbourne seafront

"Southbound traffic will be diverted via Grand Parade, Burlington Place and Cornfield Terrace.”

Vehicle access for residents will be maintained where possible but due to the nature of the work taking place there may be delays and the diversion route may need to be taken at times, East Sussex Highways said.

The group explained that pedestrian access will be maintained.

The spokesperson added: “We appreciate that closing Devonshire Place overnight for two weeks will cause some disruption to road users and residents.

“Resurfacing the road will help reduce future maintenance requirements and the road closures are essential to keep everyone safe while the repairs are carried out.