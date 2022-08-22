Five-star Eastbourne town centre restaurant shuts after less than 18 months

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flames Restaurant and Bar in Bolton Road, which has a five-star rating on Facebook from 34 reviews, confirmed on social media that it closed on Sunday, August 21.

A spokesperson from the restaurant said: “Due to personal changes within the family and staffing problems within the hospitality industry we have made the very difficult and sad decision to close the restaurant from Sunday, 21st August, 2022 at 3pm.

“Sincere thanks to all our wonderful customers for your support since we opened, we will miss all of you.”

Flames Restaurant and Bar in Bolton Road

The restaurant, which prided itself on its burgers and steaks, was run by Colin Taylor, Sharon Taylor, Michelle Taylor and Dan Mason.

When the business opened in May 2021 a spokesperson said: “You might know us from one of our other businesses...we've had a few over the years.

"We are actually returning to our original restaurant site from about 37-years-ago when it was Shades Restaurant. Colin and Sharon owned this restaurant for many years and opened a second Shades in the The Beacon.

“Michelle (Colin and Sharon's daughter) and her fiancé Dan Mason owned The Hummingbird Florist and Cafe in South Street for a few years and made the decision to run this new restaurant together for her parents.”

The town centre restaurant also offered breakfast options, sandwiches and a varied selections of dishes including curry, kebabs and seafood.

