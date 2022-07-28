Major upgrade ahead for Crawley Gyratory System traffic signals

The obsolete traffic lights will be replaced with new, more energy efficient equipment that costs less to run and is more reactive to traffic movements.

The improvement scheme, costing a total of about £570,000, will involve:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

– Replacing and upgrading all signals equipment including new controller, detection systems on all junctions, 43 vehicle signal heads and installing 13 low-level signal heads for cyclists

Existing crossing points on the Crawley Gyratory System

– Replacing all 44 signal poles

– Replacing the tactile paving on 19 of the crossing waiting areas

– Refreshing the green cycle lanes and painted lining.

Work is scheduled to start on Monday, August 29 and take about 14 weeks, subject to unknown factors, such as the weather.

A West Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “The existing lights are beginning to fail and, because the equipment is obsolete, there are limited spares available to rectify future faults.

“The new equipment will use LED technology, improving the signals’ reliability, reducing maintenance and saving energy. They will also be more reactive to traffic movements.

“To try to keep disruption to a minimum, we are only able to work on sections of the junction at a time and so will follow a phasing schedule, using traffic management to protect both workers and the public.

“Lane closures will be used at some point during the scheme. Every effort will be made to minimise disruption but there will be delays and motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys or seek alternative routes, if possible.

“There will be the need to close Brighton Road to vehicular traffic across the level crossing for part of the works and a signed diversion route will be in place.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused during the work but this project will lead to long-term improvements.”