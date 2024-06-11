Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A person has been hit by a train, with rail services in West Sussex heavily disrupted.

Southern Rail reported the incident at 2.15pm on Tuesday (June 11).

A social media statement read: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Chichester and Havant.

"All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”

The incident was affecting services that run between London Victoria to Portsmouth and trains from Brighton to Southampton Central and Portsmouth & Southsea.

Trains between Brighton and Southampton were suspended but services between Brighton and Chichester, via Littlehampton, were able to run as advertised.

Services between Brighton and Portsmouth and Southsea ran between Brighton and Chichester only.

Trains to London Victoria and Portsmouth were diverted after Barnham into Bognor Regis, and started back towards London Victoria from there.

Southern Rail. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

The shuttle service between Brighton and Hove was suspended.

A spokesperson for Southern added: "You will need an alternative route to complete your journey this afternoon and this will take you longer then usual."

In an update at 3.40pm, the train company reported that the line had been reopened and power restored to lines in the area.

“Please allow an additional 30 minutes if using a travel alternative to complete your journey,” the spokesperson added.

"Delays and amendments to services in the area are expected to continue whilst we recover the service timetable.”

National Rail reported that disruption is expected until at least 5pm.

A statement read: “A person has been hit by a train on this part of the network. Teams are working with Network Rail and the emergency services to deal with this incident as sensitively, quickly and safely as possible.

