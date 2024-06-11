Major West Sussex rail delays after person hit by a train
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southern Rail reported the incident at 2.15pm on Tuesday (June 11).
A social media statement read: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Chichester and Havant.
"All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”
The incident was affecting services that run between London Victoria to Portsmouth and trains from Brighton to Southampton Central and Portsmouth & Southsea.
Trains between Brighton and Southampton were suspended but services between Brighton and Chichester, via Littlehampton, were able to run as advertised.
Services between Brighton and Portsmouth and Southsea ran between Brighton and Chichester only.
Trains to London Victoria and Portsmouth were diverted after Barnham into Bognor Regis, and started back towards London Victoria from there.
The shuttle service between Brighton and Hove was suspended.
A spokesperson for Southern added: "You will need an alternative route to complete your journey this afternoon and this will take you longer then usual."
In an update at 3.40pm, the train company reported that the line had been reopened and power restored to lines in the area.
“Please allow an additional 30 minutes if using a travel alternative to complete your journey,” the spokesperson added.
"Delays and amendments to services in the area are expected to continue whilst we recover the service timetable.”
National Rail reported that disruption is expected until at least 5pm.
A statement read: “A person has been hit by a train on this part of the network. Teams are working with Network Rail and the emergency services to deal with this incident as sensitively, quickly and safely as possible.
“We work closely with the Samaritans and support the work that they do. If you or someone close to you has been affected by this incident, there is always someone to talk to. Contact the Samaritans on 116 123 for free at any time, on any phone. Help is only a phone call away.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.