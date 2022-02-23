‘Major works’ to take place on Eastbourne road for nine months

‘Major works’ are set to be carried out on an Eastbourne road for up to nine months.

A diversion is set to be in place in Jevington Road due to works from May 1, 2022–January 31, 2023.

The roadworks are set to take place in Jevington Road

On East Sussex Highways’ website it says the road will be open in August and December.

An East Sussex County Council (ESCC) spokesperson said, “The proposed roadworks on Jevington Road in Willingdon are to allow essential utility works by SGN to replace an old, cast iron gas main pipe with a more reliable modern main.”

ESCC said it is working with SGN to find the best way to undertake the work while causing minimum disruption.

Plans will be confirmed next month, according to the council.