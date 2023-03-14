Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport have been urged to ‘use other transport options’ on two upcoming strike days.

The next rail walk outs are scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 16 and Saturday, March 18.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union (RMT) has instructed all its members working for 14 train operators to strike.

The union, who has been in dispute with the Government since June 2022, is demanding ‘an unconditional pay offer, a job security agreement and no detrimental changes being imposed on members terms, conditions and working practices’.

It has been reported that the walk outs are likely to bring rail networks across the nation to a standstill.

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: “Due to industrial action, there will be a severely limited train service to Gatwick Airport on Thursday 16 and Saturday 18 March.

“There will also be residual disruption to train services on: Friday 17 March; Saturday 18 March (industrial action plus planned engineering works); Sunday 19 March (plus planned engineering works).

“We strongly advise passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport to use other transport options on these days where possible and allow extra time to reach the airport. We also advise passengers to book alternative transport in advance, as taxi services at the airport will be extremely busy.”