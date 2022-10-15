They made the announcement on Twitter at 4pm and confirmed that this is due to ‘signalling staff being taken ill’.

At 3.56pm a Southern spokesperson said: “From 22:00 tonight, lines between Hove and Angmering will be closed, and we won’t be able to run any trains between these stations. We strongly advise travelling before this time as we cannot guarantee direct transport.

“The following stations will have no train service: Aldrington, Portslade, Fishersgate, Southwick, Shoreham-by-Sea, Lancing, East Worthing, West Worthing, Durrington-on-Sea, Goring-by-Sea, Angmering.”

Southern said there will be disruption to train services between Hove and Angmering tonight (Saturday, October 15)

But Southern issued an update at 5.48pm, saying: “Trains that usually run between London Bridge and Littlehampton will now divert and run between Three Bridges and Littlehampton only (via Horsham).”

They then said a ‘reduced service’ would operate at Aldrington, Portslade, Fishersgate, Southwick, Shoreham-by-Sea, Lancing, East Worthing and West Worthing.

Southern said tickets will be accepted on South Western Railway between London Waterloo/Clapham Junction and Portsmouth Harbour/Southampton Central at no additional cost.

They added that there are alternative Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services between Brighton and London.

People can also use Brighton and Hove Buses between Brighton, Hove, Portslade, Shoreham and Southwick, as well as Stagecoach 700 between Brighton, Hove, Portslade, Shoreham, Lancing, Worthing and Goring.

Southern said: “We have also requested replacement buses but these are not confirmed, and are likely to be extremely limited.”

The announcement comes after a previous night of disruption on Southern train services on Friday, October 14.

