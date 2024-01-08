Roadworks expected to cause months of delays begin on major Worthing road – in pictures

A months-long programme of gas works on a busy Worthing road have started today (Monday, January 8).

As you can see from our pictures, the gas main renewal work on the A24 Broadwater Road and Sompting Avenue initially requires northbound and southbound lane closures and the closure of the eastern end of Queen Street. The whole programme of works is expected to last several months.

The work is being carried out on behalf of SGN by its contractors DJ Utilities. Bradley Barlow, spokesperson for gas distribution company SGN, said: "This work will involve the replacement of old metal gas pipes with new plastic pipes to ensure we can continue to provide the local community with a safe and efficient gas supply.

"Due to the location of the gas main in the A24, for everyone’s safety, we'll need to use a variety of traffic management measures during our work."

Phase one has begun with lane closures on the A24 Broadwater Road for approximately six weeks. Engineers will be working along the centre two lanes from the junction of Queen Street to opposite Bohunt School.

Mr Barlow said: "For everyone's safety, we'll need to close one lane southbound and one lane northbound.

Phase two will see further lane closures on the A24 Broadwater Road from Monday, February 19, for approximately six weeks.

Mr Barlow continued: "We will continue to work on the A24 in the centre two lanes from the junction of the Bohunt School entrance to the junction of Sompting Avenue and Carnegie Road.

"For everyone's safety, we will need to close one lane southbound and one lane northbound. During this phase, Sompting Avenue will be made one-way eastbound only between the junctions of A24 and Beaumont Road. Traffic from Carnegie Road will only be able to turn left onto the A24."

Phase three will see work move to Sompting Avenue from approximately Tuesday, April 2, for approximately ten weeks.

Mr Barlow said: "We will be working on Sompting Avenue from the junctions of the A24 to Beaumont Road. Sompting Avenue will remain one-way eastbound only between the junctions of the A24 and Beaumont Road.

"We appreciate our work will be disruptive for road users and the local community and we're sorry for the inconvenience these essential works may cause. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Worthing Theatres and Museum has posted a warning to customers on Facebook, suggesting they leave plenty of extra time for travel.

1 . Broadwater Road gas works Work to renew the gas mains in Broadwater Road, Worthing, has begun today (Monday, January 8, 2024). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

