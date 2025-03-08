A 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on the A27, the police have confirmed.

Sussex Police said a serious road traffic incident took place – on the Fishbourne roundabout – just before 4.50pm on Saturday (March 8).

The incident involved a single BMW X1000 RR motorcycle, police said.

A spokesperson added: "The rider of the motorcycle, a 24-year-old man, sustained minor injuries, and his passenger, a 24-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“It is suspected the motorcycle was travelling within a group.”

A section of the A27 was closed from Stockbridge Road to Havant Road, leading to severe delays, according to AA Traffic News, while officers dealt with the incident and made the area safe.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

"Officers are appealing for information and want to speak to anyone who saw or who has footage of what happened,” a spokesperson said.

“Additionally, anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicle in the area at the time is asked to come forward. Information can be reported to police online or via 101, quoting serial 1002 of 8/3.”

Whilst the incident was ongoing, an AA traffic notice stated: “Road closed due to crash on A27 Westbound from A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout) to A259 Havant Road (Emsworth Junction). Congestion to the A259 Main Road as traffic diverts.

"Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

"Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on Main Road Westbound between A259 and A259 Havant Road. Average speed 15 mph.”