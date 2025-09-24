Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious collision in West Sussex village

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a serious collision in a village near Chichester.

A section of the A285 was closed in Boxgrove for most of the day on Tuesday (September 23).

Sussex Police issued a statement about the incident on Wednesday morning.

"A man is in a serious condition, following a collision in Stane Street, near to New Road," a police spokesperson said.

"On Tuesday, September 23, at around 8.15am, emergency services responded to the collision, which had occurred between a car and a motorcycle.

"The motorcyclist, a 60-year-old man from Chichester, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital, where he remains."

West Sussex Highways advised people, via social media, that a 'full road closure' was still in place around 4pm.

The road closure had been lifted by 6pm - nearly ten hours after the incident.

An update from West Sussex Highways at 4pm stated that a ‘full road closure’ was in place on A285 Stane Street, ‘while the site is being investigated’.

The police explained: "Stane Street was closed while services worked at the scene and debris was cleared. It has since reopened, and an investigation to establish the circumstances is underway."

Witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact the police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 233 of 23/09.