A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision on the A259 outside Bexhill this morning (Wednesday, November 29).

Police said the collision involved a car and a motorbike.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital to be treated, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A259 at Hooe. The incident happened shortly before 8.30am.

“A motorcycle rider was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries, where he remains in a serious but stable condition. The driver of the car was not injured.

“Road closures were put in place in both directions between Little Common and Pevensey, and motorists are advised to find alternative routes.”

According to the AA’s traffic bulletin the road is blocked with queueing traffic on the A259 at Barnhorn Road in both directions from Green Lane to the Applegreen petrol station due to ongoing crash investigation work.

The road is expected to remain closed into the early afternoon, the AA said.