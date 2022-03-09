Two cars have been involved in a crash in Crawley this morning.

According to traffic reports, the collision happened on the Tushmore roundabout. Slow moving traffic has been reported on A23 Crawley Avenue at A2219 London Road.

Elsewhere in West Sussex, traffic congestion has been reported on A272 at A281 (Village Hall roundabout), with the 'usual delays' heading into Cowfold.

Multiple road traffic collisions have been reported across Sussex

There is also slow traffic on A24 London Road northbound before A283 The Pike (Washington roundabout).

In Worthing, delays are increasing on A27 eastbound between Half Moon Lane and Sompting Road.

In Chichester, 'severe delays' have been reported on A27 eastbound between the Emsworth Services and the Fishbourne roundabout..

There is also heavy traffic on the A27 Chichester Bypass at the A286 Stockbridge roundabout.

Meanwhile, in East Sussex, a multiple-vehicle crash has been reported near Battle.

Three vehicles have been involved in a collision on B2095 Powdermill Lane between Telham Lane and Battle Turnoff. The road is partially blocked, resulting in slow moving traffic.

Another crash has been reported at Newick.

A272 Western Road is blocked near Harmers Hill after the collision in the construction area. Slow traffic has been reported.

Elsewhere, there are minor delays on A259 Marine Drive Westbound in Rottingdean and on the A259 South Coast Road westbound between Lincoln Avenue and Fairlight Avenue.