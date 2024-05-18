No trains between Redbridge and Tonhill due to safety inspection
The line between Redbridge and Tonhill is temporarily closed this evening (May 18), owing to a safety inspection on the railway track, a Southern Rail spokesperson has said.
The line is closed in both directions until further notice and the following stations will not be served:
- Nutfield
- Godstone
- Edenbridge
- Penshurst
- Leigh
Customer tickets will be accepted on reasonable alternative routes and Metrobus routes in the area, but travellers should be warned that alternative routes will add up to 45 minutes to their journey. Rail replacement buses have been requested, but have not yet been confirmed.
