The line between Redbridge and Tonhill is temporarily closed this evening (May 18), owing to a safety inspection on the railway track, a Southern Rail spokesperson has said.

The line is closed in both directions until further notice and the following stations will not be served:

Nutfield

Godstone

Edenbridge

Penshurst

Leigh