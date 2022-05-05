Pevensey Bay road closed after car ‘rolls over’

A road has been closed in Pevensey Bay after a car ‘rolled over’, according to the AA.

Sussex Police said emergency services responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision at the junction of Sluice Lane and Coast Road at around 12.45pm today (Thursday, May 5).

The spokesperson added, “No serious injuries have been reported.

Police in Sluice Lane, Pevensey Bay. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-220505-145658001

“The road [Sluice Lane] is closed temporarily to allow recovery of the vehicles to be arranged.”

The closure is in place between the A27 and Coast Road, according to the AA.

An AA spokesperson said, “Traffic is coping well.”

