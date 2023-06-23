NationalWorldTV
Pictures: Stone Cross woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and assault following Eastbourne collision

A woman from Stone Cross has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and assault following a two-vehicle collision in Eastbourne, police said.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 09:43 BST

Police said the incident happened in Larkspur Drive at around 9am on Thursday, June 22.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “A 36-year-old woman from Stone Cross was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and assault. She was bailed, pending further enquiries.”

Pictures show that a silver car was involved in the collision and collided with a wall as a result.

