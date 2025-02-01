Police appeal for witnesses after serious collision near West Sussex and Surrey border
Police said officers were called to London Road at around 10.40pm following reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian. Their colleagues from South East Coast Ambulance were also there.
A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “The pedestrian was taken to hospital where he remains with serious injuries. The driver did not require medical attention. The road was closed on the A24 northbound carriageway junction with A25 Reigate Road, but has now re-opened.
“If you witnessed the collision, or have any information which may help our investigation, including dashcam footage, please DM us quoting PR/45250012450. If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”