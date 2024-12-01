Police carry out patrols outside Hastings primary school to target illegal parking

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 1st Dec 2024, 13:13 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The police are carrying out patrols to ‘deter motorists from illegally parking’ outside a primary school in Hastings.

Hastings Police said ‘ensuring the safety of children is a priority for everyone’.

“This has prompted us to conduct high-visibility foot patrols on November 22 between 3.20pm and 3.40pm at St. Mary Star of the Sea Primary School, Hastings,” a social media post read.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The goal, to deter motorists from illegally parking on the ‘keep clear’ yellow zigzag lines.

The police are carrying out patrols to ‘deter motorists from illegally parking’ outside a primary school in Hastings. Photo: Hastings PoliceThe police are carrying out patrols to ‘deter motorists from illegally parking’ outside a primary school in Hastings. Photo: Hastings Police
The police are carrying out patrols to ‘deter motorists from illegally parking’ outside a primary school in Hastings. Photo: Hastings Police

"Parking on these zigzag lines is prohibited from 8am to 9.30am and 3.40pm to 4pm, Monday through Friday, due to safety concerns for children. It is crucial to communicate this message effectively and maintain a visible presence, when possible, to engage, educate, and, if necessary, take legal action against persistent offenders.”

The police also issued an appeal to those dropping their children off to school – or picking them up.

This read: “As much as we would like to, we can’t be outside all schools all the time, so we would kindly ask parents and guardians to take responsibility for their parking choices and help keep our children safe.”

Related topics:PoliceHastingsParkingHastings Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice