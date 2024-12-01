The police are carrying out patrols to ‘deter motorists from illegally parking’ outside a primary school in Hastings.

Hastings Police said ‘ensuring the safety of children is a priority for everyone’.

“This has prompted us to conduct high-visibility foot patrols on November 22 between 3.20pm and 3.40pm at St. Mary Star of the Sea Primary School, Hastings,” a social media post read.

"The goal, to deter motorists from illegally parking on the ‘keep clear’ yellow zigzag lines.

"Parking on these zigzag lines is prohibited from 8am to 9.30am and 3.40pm to 4pm, Monday through Friday, due to safety concerns for children. It is crucial to communicate this message effectively and maintain a visible presence, when possible, to engage, educate, and, if necessary, take legal action against persistent offenders.”

The police also issued an appeal to those dropping their children off to school – or picking them up.

This read: “As much as we would like to, we can’t be outside all schools all the time, so we would kindly ask parents and guardians to take responsibility for their parking choices and help keep our children safe.”