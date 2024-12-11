Project brings essential transportation to Midhurst and beyond

It’s an initial seven-month initiative to deliver accessible and flexible transport solutions to residents of Midhurst and surrounding areas.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midhurst, West Sussex – Hyde, Rivervale, and Community Transport Sussex (CTS) have launched the Hyde Community Bus Project.

This community-driven project officially launched on Tuesday, 10th December 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hyde Community Bus will address key barriers by providing a vital link to essential services, social activities, and activities to aid better mental health for residents of rural north Chichester.

All smiles on the launch of this community project!

Matt Roberts, CEO of Community Transport Sussex, said "The Hyde Community Bus Project is a shining example of what can be achieved when we work together to meet local needs. By providing accessible, transport, we are helping to break down barriers to mobility and foster stronger, more connected communities. This launch marks the beginning of a journey that will empower residents to access essential services and engage in social opportunities."

Sarah Owen, Hyde’s Projects and Partnerships Manager, shared her enthusiast. She said: "This project represents a significant step toward creating a more inclusive and connected community. We are delighted to collaborate with Rivervale, CTS, and local organisations to empower residents to stay engaged, active, and independent.”

A key feature of the Hyde Community Bus is its environmentally friendly and wheelchair-accessible electric vehicle which has been provided by Rivervale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Fuller, Commercial Director at Rivervale, highlighted the initiative's dual focus on sustainability and community impact, stating: "We’re proud to contribute to this project with an electric minibus that not only reduces environmental impact but also supports vital transportation needs for local residents.

The initiative will be essential transport to the Midhurst area.

"At Rivervale, we’re committed to providing tailored leasing & purchasing solutions for cars, vans, and minibuses to individuals, businesses, and community organisations, enabling more sustainable and accessible mobility options for everyone."

The project has been shaped by feedback from residents and insights from Social Prescribers, Hyde colleagues and Family Support Work Groups. Their consultations have identified key barriers to mobility and opportunities to plan meaningful destinations for the community.

Andrew Griffith MP supports the project, stated: “For those in our rural areas and the most vulnerable in our community, organisations such as Community Transport Sussex (CTS) are a lifeline."