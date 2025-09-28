Railway line between Guildford and Gatwick Airport reopened after signalling and level crossing upgrades

Trains are running again on the North Downs Line between Guildford and Gatwick Airport following a two-week closure to complete major signalling and level crossing upgrades.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the closure, National Rail upgraded four level crossings on the line; Chilworth, Tangley, Brook and Burrows Lane.

All four crossings are now linked to the Guildford Area Signalling Centre, improving safety and reliability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Brook and Burrows Lane level crossings, new radar technology scans the crossing before each train arrives, lowering the barriers only when the route is clear.

Trains are running again on the North Downs Line between Guildford and Gatwick Airport following a two-week closure to complete major signalling and level crossing upgrades. Picture courtesy of National Rail

At Chilworth and Tangley, new CCTV means a signaller can check the crossing and lower the barriers when it is safe.

Burrows Lane, Tangley and Brook crossings are currently three of the ‘riskiest crossings’ on the route and these works would decrease the risk of an incident by 97 per cent.

Engineers also upgraded the signalling between Shalford and Gomshall. As part of these works, 16 signals were upgraded along this stretch of railway. Newer equipment means faults are less likely to occur, providing more reliable services for passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Goodall, Wessex route director for Network Rail, said: “We would like to thank passengers and lineside neighbours for their patience while we carried out these vital improvement works.

“Improving safety on the railway is our number one priority and these level crossing improvements have made giant strides in improving the safety of the line.

“Upgrading the signalling to bring it into the Guildford Area Signalling Centre will also streamline the railway and reduce the risk of faults on the line.”

The upgrades are part of a wider programme to modernise the North Downs Line, creating the capacity to run more services in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Gallaugher, GWR station manager for the North Downs line, said: “We’re grateful that train services are now running again between Guildford and Gatwick Airport.

“This work helps to lay the foundation for future capacity improvements on the line, helping even more people to access the airport sustainably.”