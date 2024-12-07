Reports of fallen tree and collision in Amberley: road to museum blocked as Storm Darragh hits West Sussex
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the B2139 is blocked.
The notice said: “Road blocked due to fallen tree on B2139 New Barn Road both ways from Rackham Street to School Road.”
The incident was first reported at 4.31pm and the live map shows traffic slowing down in the area.
Then West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said on X at 5.37pm: “Turnpike Road near Amberly is currently closed due to a road traffic collision. Fire crews and police are in attendance. We are also in attendance at a road traffic collision on Appledram Lane South near Chichester. Both roads are currently closed, please avoid both areas.”