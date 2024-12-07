Reports of fallen tree and collision in Amberley: road to museum blocked as Storm Darragh hits West Sussex

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 7th Dec 2024, 16:54 BST
Updated 7th Dec 2024, 17:43 BST
There are reports of a fallen tree and a collision on the road leading to Amberley Museum this evening (Saturday, December 7).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the B2139 is blocked.

The notice said: “Road blocked due to fallen tree on B2139 New Barn Road both ways from Rackham Street to School Road.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident was first reported at 4.31pm and the live map shows traffic slowing down in the area.

There are reports of a fallen tree on the road leading to Amberley Museumplaceholder image
There are reports of a fallen tree on the road leading to Amberley Museum

Then West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said on X at 5.37pm: “Turnpike Road near Amberly is currently closed due to a road traffic collision. Fire crews and police are in attendance. We are also in attendance at a road traffic collision on Appledram Lane South near Chichester. Both roads are currently closed, please avoid both areas.”

Related topics:Storm DarraghAmberley Museum
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice