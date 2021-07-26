Road closed after collision involving pedestrian in Peacehaven

Travel news

The incident took place on the A259 South Coast road near to Downland Avenue in Peacehaven

The road is currently closed.

PC Simon Dove tweeted: "Avoid A259 Peacehaven. Attending RTC traffic already backed up to Newhaven."

Councillor Katie Sanderson tweeted: "There has sadly been a car crash in Peacehaven - delays looking like they’ll be a few hours. I would recommend avoiding this evening."