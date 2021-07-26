Road closed after collision involving pedestrian in Peacehaven
A road in Peacehaven has been closed following a collision involving a pedestrian, according to travel reports.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 4:07 pm
Updated
Monday, 26th July 2021, 5:23 pm
The incident took place on the A259 South Coast road near to Downland Avenue in Peacehaven
The road is currently closed.
PC Simon Dove tweeted: "Avoid A259 Peacehaven. Attending RTC traffic already backed up to Newhaven."
Councillor Katie Sanderson tweeted: "There has sadly been a car crash in Peacehaven - delays looking like they’ll be a few hours. I would recommend avoiding this evening."
More to follow.