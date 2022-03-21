Road closed in Midhurst following incident

A traffic incident has caused a road to close in Midhurst.

By Sam Pole
Monday, 21st March 2022, 12:28 pm
At 11.45am Midhurst Town council reported the closure of a road in the town following an incident that has forced the road to close.

In a post on Facebook the town council wrote: “Mill Bridge joining Midhurst and Easebourne is closed following an accident, no access is available, please seek alternative routes.”

