Road closed in Midhurst following incident

Sussex traffic report

At 11.45am Midhurst Town council reported the closure of a road in the town following an incident that has forced the road to close.

In a post on Facebook the town council wrote: “Mill Bridge joining Midhurst and Easebourne is closed following an accident, no access is available, please seek alternative routes.”

