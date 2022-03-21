Road closed in Midhurst following incident

At 11.45am Midhurst Town council reported the closure of a road in the town following an incident that has forced the road to close.
In a post on Facebook the town council wrote: “Mill Bridge joining Midhurst and Easebourne is closed following an accident, no access is available, please seek alternative routes.”
Have you read?... Chichester named as one of the most breastfeeding-friendly cities in UK
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK