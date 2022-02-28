But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Drivers in and around Crawley will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week

• A23, from 8pm March 1 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 westbound, junction 9 to North Terminal roundabout, lane closures for coring works.

• A23, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound, Airport Way, lane closures for coring works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.