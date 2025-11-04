Road partially blocked after reports of ‘broken down HGV’ on A21 in East Sussex

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 4th Nov 2025, 08:28 GMT
Sussex World Morning Update Tuesday 4 November, 2025
There have been reports of a ‘broken down HGV’ on the A21 in East Sussex this morning (Tuesday, November 4).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the road is ‘partially blocked and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A21 both ways from Northbridge Street to Silver Hill’ (near Robertsbridge).

The incident was first reported at 8.08am.

Sussex Traffic Watch at x.com/SussexTW/status said: “A21 north of Robertsbridge incident broken down HGV ongoing.”

Related topics:HGVRobertsbridge
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice