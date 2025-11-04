Road partially blocked after reports of ‘broken down HGV’ on A21 in East Sussex

There have been reports of a ‘broken down HGV’ on the A21 in East Sussex this morning (Tuesday, November 4).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the road is ‘partially blocked and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A21 both ways from Northbridge Street to Silver Hill’ (near Robertsbridge).

The incident was first reported at 8.08am.

Sussex Traffic Watch at x.com/SussexTW/status said: “A21 north of Robertsbridge incident broken down HGV ongoing.”