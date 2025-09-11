The Seaford railway station remains closed after a 16-year-old boy died on Wednesday, September 10.

A murder investigation has been launched after a boy died at a railway station in East Sussex, police said.

Detectives at British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called to the scene around 5pm this evening (Wednesday, September 10) following reports of a stabbing.

A spokesperson said: “Officers attended alongside colleagues from Sussex Police and paramedics, and a young man was found with a serious injury, consistent with being stabbed.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 16-year-old boy was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.”

The incident happened at Seaford railway station.

The BTP spokesperson added: “A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time. Enquiries are ongoing at pace to establish the full circumstances of the incident."

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Stanley said: “This is a shocking incident which has resulted in the tragic loss of a young man this evening. The investigation remains in the early stages and the station will remain closed while we continue our enquiries in the area.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or the lead up to it, to get in touch as you may have vital information which could help our investigation. Please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 428 of 10 September. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

On Wednesday, September 11. At 5.17 pm. A statement from Southern Rail read: “The emergency services are dealing with an incident at Seaford station.”

"Until further notice, this station will not be served."

A major update came at 7.27 pm, which said: “Seaford station will now be closed until the end of the day.”

On Thursday, September 11, Southern Rail confirmed that the station is still closed.

A statement at 1.50am from the company read: “Seaford station is closed until further notice.

"The line between Newhaven Harbour and Seaford is closed.

"Trains between Lewes and Seaford will terminate and restart at Newhaven Harbour, meaning there is no train service to/from Bishopstone or Seaford.

Southern Rail has said people who have bought tickets for Seaford will be accepted on Brighton & Hove buses on routes 12, 12A and 12X between Seaford, Bishopstone, Newhaven and Brighton.

Rail replacement buses are also in operation between Seaford and Newhaven Town.

Check the live departures board for timings here: www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/live-departures-and-arrivals

The latest Southern Rail statement added: “If you are using rail replacement bus services between Seaford and Newhaven town, buses will be running at these times: Seaford towards Newhaven Town: xx:24 and xx: 54 of every hour.

"Newhaven Town towards Seaford: xx:16 and xx:46 of every hour.

"Please note replacement bus services may arrive/depart a few minutes late due to traffic or waiting for passengers.

"You will need to continue to allow extra time and check before you travel this morning.”