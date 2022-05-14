Southern Rail said its Network Rail colleagues have discovered a defect in a set of points — movable sections of the track — 'which needs repairing'.

Repair works will take place from tonight (Saturday, May 14) into tomorrow morning (Sunday).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'To minimise disruption to your journey', this is taking place overnight, where a limited train service will run, Southern said.

Southern Rail said its Network Rail colleagues have discovered a defect in a set of points — movable sections of the track — 'which needs repairing'.

A spokesperson added: "Colleagues over at Network Rail have discovered an urgent defect to a set of points that needs repairing.

"It's better to do this sooner rather than later, and although there's never really a perfect time to close the line, fewer people use the network during the night."

From approximately 12.30am, Southern and Thameslink trains to and from Brighton will be amended.

During this time, trains will not call at; Wivelsfield; Burgess Hill; Hassocks and Preston Park.

Southern said most trains will run non-stop between Brighton and Haywards Heath via Lewes.

After 12.37am on Sunday, buses will replace trains between Haywards Heath and Brighton.

The spokesperson added: "Please check your route before setting off, as it may take longer than usual to reach your destination. You may need to use a replacement bus service for some of your journey."

From approximately 12.30am until 9am, Wivelsfield, Burgess Hill, Hassocks and Preston Park will not have a train service.

Southern said staff are continuing to work with suppliers to 'source further rail replacement buses'.