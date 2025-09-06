Trains in West Sussex are experiencing delays this afternoon (Saturday, September 6) following a trespass incident.

Southern Rail said trains running between Horsham and Three Bridges may be cancelled or delayed by up to 15 minutes.

It comes following a trespass incident in the Littlehaven area.

Lines have now reopened but disruption is expected to last until 3.15pm, according to Southern Rail.

Horsham Railway Station. Photo: Google Street View

A spokesperson for the rail service said: “Please make sure you check your journey before you travel and allow extra time to arrive at your destination.

“You can use your ticket at no extra cost on alternative Southern and Thameslink services on any reasonable route towards your destination

“Trespassing on the railway is extremely dangerous. Trains run at all times, often without warning, and many areas have high-voltage third rails, steep drops, and other hazards.

“It is also illegal, with serious penalties for obstructing the railway.”