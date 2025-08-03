A gas leak caused rail delays in East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just after 4pm, on Sunday, August 3, Southern Rail reported that it was ‘made aware of a gas leak’ near the railway.

The train company advised that Buxted and Uckfield stations could not be served, whilst the incident was ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A social media notice read: “Trains that run between Oxted and Uckfield are terminating and restarting at Crowborough.

There has been a gas leak near an East Sussex station.

“If you are currently trying to travel to/from Oxted, you will need to use an alternative route to reach your destination.

“You can use your ticket at no extra cost on Brighton & Hove buses between Uckfield and Lewes.

“You can then connect between these stations for a train to London/Crowborough, and Eridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please continue to check before you travel and allow an extra 30-45 minutes to complete your journey.”

Southern Rail said passengers could use tickets on alternative Southern services between Lewes, Haywards Heath, and London.

“If you are currently travelling from Buxted, please continue to press the emergency help point button to assist you with replacement services,” the company added.

Southern Rail later confirmed that the gas leak had been cleared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement read: “The gas leak has now been fixed, and all lines have reopened. However, some services may terminate/start from Crowborough.

"Please check journey planners and live departure boards before travelling this evening, as we would advise you to use your normal route.”

“We would advise you to continue to allow an extra 10-20 minutes to complete your journey.”

Disruption caused by this incident had come to an end at 6pm.

If you were delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to delay repay. To make a claim, visit https://www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation