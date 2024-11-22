Southern Rail: Key update revealed after bomb squad incident at Gatwick Airport led to railway station closure
Southern Rail announced on social media at 10.38am that Gatwick Airport ‘will not be served until further notice’.
“This is due to the police and emergency services dealing with an incident at the airport,” the post read.
The airport announced at 2.45pm that the earlier security alert has ‘now been resolved and cleared by police’. The South Terminal is reopening to staff and ‘will be open to passengers shortly’.
The airport added: “Trains will also start calling at Gatwick Airport once the terminal is fully reopened. We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while this situation was resolved. Safety and security is always our top priority.”
At 3.30pm, Southern announced: “Gatwick Airport station has reopened. Trains will begin to call at Gatwick Airport once more. You will no longer need to use an alternative route.”
The previous update from Southern Rail at 2.40pm read: “Our advice remains – do not travel to Gatwick Airport.”
In response to a customer, the train company added: “Our information only relates to trains not stopping at Gatwick Airport station while police and emergency services deal with the incident. We would advice that people at Gatwick Airport liaise with airport and airline staff regarding possible alternatives.”
Whilst the security incident was still ongoing, at 1pm, Southern said trains cannot call at Gatwick Airport ‘until further notice’.
"Please avoid travelling to the station whilst this incident is ongoing,” a social media post added.
"At present, the station and South Terminal at the airport have been evacuated whilst the police are dealing with an incident.
"If you are planning on travelling to the airport, please delay your journey until later today.
"Thameslink, Southern and Gatwick Express trains can still run through the area, but will NOT be stopping at Gatwick Airport.
"Local buses are also affected and unable to run to Gatwick Airport, so we would advise to avoid using this route.
"We've also been advised of local road closures too, so if you are driving to the airport please be aware of this when planning your journey.”
Sussex Police said a security cordon is in place around the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport, following the ‘discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage’.
Video footage shows police officers directing traffic. Armed officers have also been pictured outside the airport.
