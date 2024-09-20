Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police incident at East Croydon train station has disrupted multiple train routes as police advise people to remain clear of the station.

Southern Rail reported at 4.55pm this evening (September 20) police were on the scene at an incident at the station, forcing the station to close.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “The police are dealing with an incident in the East Croydon area and are advising people to remain clear of the station. As a result, the station has been closed which means trains are currently unable to call or depart.

“Disruption is expected until 7pm.

“Passengers are advised DO NOT TRAVEL to East Croydon station.

"Southern, Gatwick Express and Thameslink services will be disrupted in the East Croydon area.

“Southern and Thameslink services will not be able to call at this station at short notice. There could also be some other service changes.

“We recommend you do not travel to or from this station until it reopens.

"Please leave at least 30 minutes of extra time if you need to use another route.

“Trams are not running in the East Croydon area and we do not recommend you use their services as an alternative.”

The British Transport Police have been contacted for comment.