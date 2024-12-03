Here is the latest travel information for people planning to travel by train in Sussex tonight or early Wednesday morning.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Rail has reported that a points failure – which occurred at Three Bridges at 1.35pm today (Tuesday, December 3) – has now been fixed.

Services were unable to run to or from Horsham via Crawley whilst the incident was ongoing – with passengers told to use an alternative route and allow themselves an extra 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern added: “Some services will be diverted using alternative routes, or will start/terminate elsewhere.

Here is the latest travel information for people planning to travel by train in Sussex. Photo: Sussex World

“If you are travelling to/from Horsham, or to/from any stations between Three Bridges, Horsham and Barnham. You may need to use an alternative route or change trains in order to complete your journey.”

Lines had reopened between Three Bridges and Horsham by 3pm.

However, passengers in Sussex are warned that buses will replace late-night and early-morning trains on a key route due to engineering works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route affected is between Haywards Heath / Eastbourne and Lewes until Friday (December 6).

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “Engineering work is taking place between Lewes and Eastbourne, closing all lines from 10pm to end of service each night.

"[The line affected is] between London Victoria / Brighton and Eastbourne / Ore, between London Victoria and Hastings, and also between Haywards Heath and Eastbourne.”

From Monday to Thursday, at 10pm until the end of service, buses will replace trains between Lewes and Eastbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From approximately 11pm until the end of service, buses will also replace trains between Haywards Heath and Lewes.

The 22:46 London Victoria to Hastings service will ‘run beyond Haywards Heath, terminating at Lewes’.

From Tuesday to Friday, each morning, the 01:08 Haywards Heath to Eastbourne service will not run.

Passengers are advised to check their journey before travelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern added: “Please be advised that replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and you should allow extra time for your journey.”

Buses will also replace late evening trains between Redhill and Reigate until Thursday (December 5).

A Southern spokesperson said: “Engineering work is taking place between Redhill and Reigate, closing all lines from 11pm until the end of service.

“From approximately 11pm until the end of service on Monday to Thursday evenings, buses will replace trains between Redhill and Reigate.

“Journey times will be increased when travelling on replacement buses.”