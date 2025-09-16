Southern Rail: Sussex train delays explained as high winds damage station roof and points failure reported

Buses are replacing some trains after station roofing was damaged by high winds – with a points failure adding to delays in East Sussex.

Southern Rail reported on social media, at 3.30am on Tuesday (September 16), that safety checks were being carried out at Seaford station. This came after the station canopy sustained damage on Monday evening, resulting in services terminating and restarting at Newhaven Harbour instead.

At 6.10am, the train company confirmed that services ‘will not be running’ between Newhaven Harbour and Seaford all day.

“High winds have damaged the station roof at Seaford yesterday, which is why safety checks will be completed before reinstating services,” a post on X (formerly Twitter) added.

High winds have damaged the station roof at Seaford station. Photo: Google Street View

"Rail replacement buses between Seaford and Newhaven Town have been confirmed and are advertised on journey planners.

“Buses will be running in both directions and depart Seaford at XX:24 and XX:54 past the hour. These buses will call at all Bishopstone, Newhaven Harbour and Newhaven Town.”

Anyone using a rail replacement bus is urged to ‘allow approximately ten minutes extra time’ to arrive at your destination.

At 7am, Southern Rail reported that it was ‘made aware of a points failure’ at Brighton Station.

“This is affecting platforms one and two,” a post on X stated. “No trains can run in or out of these platforms until further notice.

"This means that trains that usually use these platforms (to/from Hove and Worthing), will be subject to delays in the Brighton area.”

At 7.40am, passengers were advised to allow an additional 30 minutes to complete your journey. At this time, ‘you will more than likely not need to use an alternative route’ if you plan to use services from Brighton to Portsmouth, Southampton, Littlehampton or Chichester.

More information and travel advice can be found at https://www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/service-updates

Before travelling, please make sure to check your journey at nationalrail.co.uk or on the Southern app. If you been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you can make a claim for compensation at https://delayrepay.southernrailway.com/.

Part of the station canopy at Hove came loose during the high winds, resulting in all lines through the area being forced to close on Monday evening.

Disruption caused by the East Sussex incidents – and others across the Southern network – had ended by 12.40am, before fresh safety checks had to be carried out at Seaford.

A yellow warning for wind has been removed by the Met Office. It was in place from 8pm on Sunday (September 14), until 6pm on Monday.

The Met Office advised residents to be prepared, before the arrival of stormy weather – with gusts of up to 70mph.

There were multiple reports of fallen trees on roads across Sussex and Surrey on Monday morning.

According to the Met Office, Tuesday will be a ‘breezy day’, with ‘some good sunny spells and patchy cloud’.

The sunshine will’ perhaps become hazy during the afternoon’, as cloud starts to build. It will feel warm in the sunshine, with highs of 20 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday will be more unsettled with ‘cloud and rain for much of the day’. This will be ‘perhaps persistent and at times heavy during the morning’, with ‘some drier interludes developing later, the Met Office added.

The outlook for Thursday to Saturday read: “Breezy on Thursday with sunny spells and remaining largely dry. Winds ease on Friday, but becoming mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain developing, turning heavy at times on Saturday.”