Major railway disruption has been reported after an incident in Sussex.

Southern Rail reported at 5.45am on Friday (April 11) that – ‘due to a problem under investigation’ between Horsham and Three Bridges – ‘all lines are currently blocked’.

A social media post added: “We're working to gather more information on this incident and will update you shortly.

“Before starting your journey this morning, please make sure to check your journey at http://nationalrail.co.uk or on the Southern app.”

An update at 6.10am read: “If possible we'd advise delaying your travel until later today, however if you need to travel now you should allow at least 30 extra minutes travel time.

“You may need to use an alternative route for your journey, so please check before travelling.

“Our alternative route maps are here to assist with re-planning your journey: https://www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/service-updates/alternative-route-maps.”

You can use your ticket at no extra cost on:

– Metrobus services on any reasonable route between Horsham, Littlehaven, Faygate, Ifield, Crawley and Three Bridges;

– Southern services on any reasonable route including via Hove/Brighton;

– Thameslink services between Brighton, Three Bridges and London;

– South Western Railway services between Portsmouth and London Waterloo

At 6.20am, Southern Rail reported: “Upon further investigation this disruption is being caused by a failure of the electricity supply.

“Network Rail are on site and working to find the cause of this failure.

“This disruption may also cause knock-on delays to Southern services travelling via Hove and Lewes so please check before travelling.”

At 7.10am, Southern provided some alternative travel advice.

A spokesperson said: “If you are travelling from the West Coast area – Portsmouth, Havant, or Barnham – towards Horsham/London you will instead need to travel along the coast via Brighton and then towards London via Haywards Heath.

“If you are at Portsmouth you can also use South Western Railway services to London Waterloo for connections into central London.

“If you require Gatwick Airport, Crawley, Three Bridges, Littlehaven or Faygate it may be quicker to use local bus services between Horsham and Three Bridges.”

At 8.10am, Southern Rail confirmed that lines between Horsham and Three bridges ‘have now reopened’, and trains ‘can begin to run on this route once again’.

The railway company added: “The first train expected to run through is the 07:26 Bognor Regis to London Victoria service, which is roughly 20 minutes behind schedule and expected to arrive at Horsham for 08:33.

"We're working to return to our scheduled timetable, but please continue to check journey planners and station information boards before you travel.

“Some trains in the area will still be disrupted, and your journey may take up to 15 minutes longer than usual.”

Follow live updates at https://x.com/SouthernRailUK/status/1910555231487688755