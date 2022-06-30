Southern were made aware of a signal failure this (Thursday, June 30) morning between Normans Bay and Bexhill.
This is also affecting level crossings in the area, which means it is unsafe for trains to run through.
Trains between Eastbourne and Ashford International also cannot run and this is expected until midday.
Specialist 'Signalling & Telecoms' engineers are on site and are working to identify the fault and resolve it.
Posting on Twitter, a spokesperson from Southern said: “We are currently unable to run services between Eastbourne and Hastings.
“If you can, please delay travel until later.
“If this is not possible, you will need to use an alternative route, and your journey may take up to an additional 60 minutes.”
Southern has said passengers may use your ticket on the following services at no extra cost:
- Southern & Thameslink services
- Southeastern Train services between Hastings and Ashford International and London, excluding high speed services
- London Underground between London Terminals
Southern have requested rail replacement buses from their suppliers, but these will take time to source and will be limited.