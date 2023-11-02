Storm Ciarán: This is how London Gatwick has been affected by the storm
Storm Ciarán has hit Sussex today (Thursday, November 2) causing flooding and roads to be closed.
The whole county has been affected by the storm with high winds and heavy rain affecting schools, roads and shops.
But how is it affecting London Gatwick airport? On Wednesday, a Gatwick spokesperson said: “We will be monitoring the weather situation closely as always and putting plans in place as necessary in collaboration with our airlines.”
You can see our daily Gatwick update with the flights that are affected so far here with British Airways suffering a number of delays.
You can keep up with the latest Storm Ciarán news in Sussex with our live blog here.