Storm Ciarán: This is how London Gatwick has been affected by the storm

Storm Ciarán has hit Sussex today (Thursday, November 2) causing flooding and roads to be closed.

The whole county has been affected by the storm with high winds and heavy rain affecting schools, roads and shops.

But how is it affecting London Gatwick airport? On Wednesday, a Gatwick spokesperson said: “We will be monitoring the weather situation closely as always and putting plans in place as necessary in collaboration with our airlines.”

