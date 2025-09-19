Sussex and Surrey traffic: 'Serious crash' on A27; bus involved in A259 incident; over-running roadworks on A26; A23 reopens after lorry left road

Here are the latest morning traffic updates, from across Sussex and Surrey, on Friday, September 19.

Traffic sources reported a significant emergency incident, in the early hours, in the Arundel area of West Sussex.

An AA Traffic News report, at 4.30am, read: “Road closed and slow traffic due to serious crash on A27 Arundel Road both ways from A284 Arundel By Pass (Ford Road Roundabout) to Havenwood Park. Incident occurring just outside the White Swan Hotel.”

The police have since issued a statement, confirming that a woman has been taken to hospital after the collision involving a van and a car. The road is open in both directions. Read more at https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/emergency-incident/woman-seriously-hurt-after-collision-on-a27-in-west-sussex-5324985

Over in Chichester, a bus has reportedly collided with a tree.

An AA report read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, a bus and a tree involved on A259 Cathedral Way at Westgate. On the roundabout.”

In, East Sussex, a ‘fault with the level crossing barriers’ at Polegate station has been causing road and rail disruption.

The incident means the barriers will ‘remain down until further notice’.

Southern Rail reported: “Trains through Polegate in either direction may be delayed. Drivers should consider using an alternative route.

"If you normally drive through Polegate High Street over the level crossing, please use the A2270/A27 instead. Traffic in the area is expected to be heavy, so journeys may take longer than usual.”

Meanwhile, the A26 was closed for nearly two hours longer than planned, due to overrunning roadworks

National Highways reported at 5:30am – on X (formerly Twitter) – “The overnight planned closure of the A26 in East Sussex both ways between the A259 Newhaven and the A27 Beddingham will overrun its scheduled end time of 06:00.

"Contractors have advised due to broken down plant equipment, the resurfacing works have been delayed.

“Local diversions remain in place. Please allow extra time for your journey, follow diversion signs, and consider alternative routes where possible.

“Further updates will follow as soon as we have more information from the contractors on reopening times.”

AA Traffic News reported that A26 New Road was closed both ways from A27 (Beddingham roundabout) to B2109 Drove Road.

The traffic information service added that there were further delays in the area due to a collision on the A27.

The AA reported: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 Eastbound from A26 (Southerham Roundabout) to (Beddingham Roundabout).

“Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on Southerham roundabout eastbound in East Sussex. Average speed ten mph.”

National Highways confirmed that the roadworks on the A26 were complete, with the road reopened, by 7.45am, adding: “Thanks for your patience.”

The government agency also had to close the A23 northbound in Mid Sussex for more than three hours overnight.

An incident report, at 8.30pm on Thursday, read: “A23 northbound between B2110 at Handcross the M23/A272 at Pease Pottage – ROAD CLOSED.

"For the recovery of lorry which left the road earlier this evening.

“Expect road to be closed for several hours.”

An update at 12am read: “The A23 is now OPEN northbound between B2110 at Handcross the M23/A272 at Pease Pottage. Thank you for your patience.”

Over in Surrey, these incidents were said to be ongoing, as of 8.30am:

– Horley (near Crawley): Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A217 Reigate Road southbound between Crutchfield Lane and Horse Hill (The Black Horse).

– Queueing traffic and two lanes closed due to multi-vehicle crash on M3 London-bound from J3 A322 (Lightwater / Bagshot) to J2 M25 J12. Lane three and four (of four); Police en route.

– Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on M25 clockwise from J8 A217 Brighton Road (Reigate) to J9 A243 (Leatherhead). From a five minute hold just before 07:00. All lanes open. Severe delays of ten minutes and delays easing on M25 clockwise between J8 A217 Brighton Road (Reigate) and J9 A243 (Leatherhead). Average speed 15 mph.

– Queueing traffic on A320 Guildford Road both ways from Ottershaw Roundabout. In the construction area.